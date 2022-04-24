From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 24, 2002
Rail shippers, grower organizations and the railroads agree the state of Idaho should be more involved in policy making for railroads to sustain the future of the shortlines, according to a study done by five governmental agencies at the request of the state Legislature.
The study concluded that the state should fund the Idaho Rail Preservation Program, created by a bill passed a year ago to develop a rail service preservation program within the Idaho Transportation Department. No money has been allocated for the project.
“There is never an interest to start something new that has to be an ongoing funding concern,” said Rep. Twila Hornbeck, R-Grangeville. But the preservation program bill passed the House 41-26 and passed unanimously in the Senate.
The study was sparked, Hornbeck said, not only because her district was losing a branch line of the Camas Prairie RailNet, but also because railroads were being abandoned across the state.
———
MOSCOW — Citizens voted in record numbers Tuesday to pass a $1.1 million supplemental levy that will save the Moscow School District from making cuts officials say would hurt local school children.
In a 63% to 37% unofficial tally, over 5,100 voters told the district they were willing to raise their taxes for schools.
“That’s very satisfying,” said Moscow Superintendent Ed Fisk. “I think we’ll have a pretty good program for the kids with this and that’s what we were working for all along.”