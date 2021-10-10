From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 10, 2001
The Idaho Supreme Court has sent out a notice of vacancy for the 2nd District magistrate judge position that will open following the resignation of Judge Gary Elliot, of Lewiston.
Elliot, 53, will leave his position Oct. 16 to become the administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration at Eugene, Ore.
Elliot has been a magistrate judge here since January 1991. He and his wife, Janet, have three sons in college.
———
One of the biggest strengths of Clarkston’s new chamber of commerce director is her ties to the community.
Renee Olsen, 38, of Clarkston, comes to the post after being the area coordinator of the Inland Empire Council of Girl Scouts in Lewiston, overseeing 200 volunteers and thousands of scout members.
Before that, she was general manager for Noble Hospitality in charge of a wine bar and Gourmet Way retail stores in Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. She was born and raised in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.