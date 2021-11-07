From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 7, 2001
Lewiston voters said resoundingly Tuesday they want to keep the existing council-manager form of government.
But while the percentage was up from three years ago when it was last on the ballot, fewer than half as many people voted this time.
Tuesday’s vote was 3,084 in favor of the present government and 1,998 for changing to a full-time mayor with more statutory powers. The percentages were 60.68 percent vs. 39.32 percent.
Turnout was 31.46 percent of the 16,288 registered voters.
ASOTIN — A proposed aquatic center made a huge splash with Asotin County voters, who overwhelmingly approved a $6.72 million bond to build a new swimming pool complex in the county.
But a countywide half-percent sales tax increase took a nose dive.
Voters rejected bumping the sales tax to 7.5 percent throughout the county by a 15 percent margin.