From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 3, 2001
MOSCOW — Growth in and around the city of Moscow have led the fire department to look for land for a third fire station.
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department added an assistant fire chief this summer. A third station has been in the planning stage since 1996, when a study found that growing residential areas in northeast Moscow placed new residents farther than recommended from a fire station.
The Moscow City Council is expected to extend an option to purchase property in the Quail Run subdivision for $3,000 for another year. The new option agreement will give city leaders one more year to complete planning for a new station and find funding.
———
Clarkston city leaders are putting together a survey to find out whether residents would support a proposed sales tax increase.
Council members met Tuesday evening to hammer out the details of the survey. A draft will be presented at their regular meeting Monday, along with the first reading of an ordinance dealing with the proposed sales tax increase from 7 to 7.5 percent.
Clarkston’s Chamber of Commerce also is polling its members in regard to the sales tax hike.
Doug Renggli, the chamber’s past president, said around 300 surveys have been mailed to members.