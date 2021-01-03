From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 3, 2001

MOSCOW — Growth in and around the city of Moscow have led the fire department to look for land for a third fire station.

The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department added an assistant fire chief this summer. A third station has been in the planning stage since 1996, when a study found that growing residential areas in northeast Moscow placed new residents farther than recommended from a fire station.

The Moscow City Council is expected to extend an option to purchase property in the Quail Run subdivision for $3,000 for another year. The new option agreement will give city leaders one more year to complete planning for a new station and find funding.

Clarkston city leaders are putting together a survey to find out whether residents would support a proposed sales tax increase.

Council members met Tuesday evening to hammer out the details of the survey. A draft will be presented at their regular meeting Monday, along with the first reading of an ordinance dealing with the proposed sales tax increase from 7 to 7.5 percent.

Clarkston’s Chamber of Commerce also is polling its members in regard to the sales tax hike.

Doug Renggli, the chamber’s past president, said around 300 surveys have been mailed to members.

