From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 17, 2000
Although voter turnout was not high in Tuesday’s school elections in Clarkston and north central Idaho, voters overwhelmingly showed their support for supplemental levy proposals.
Levies were approved in the Clarkston, Genesee, Potlatch, Kendrick, Nezperce, Culdesac, Orofino, Highland at Craigmont, Whitepine at Troy-Deary-Bovill and Prairie at Cottonwood school districts.
The most highly contested election at Clarkston resulted in voter approval of 75 percent — far above the 60 percent needed for passage.
———
MADERA, Calif. — The University of Idaho men’s golf team is playing on a course that is only a little more than a year old Thursday.
That’s OK. Thursday also marks a new beginning for the Vandal program.
Idaho will make its first appearance in the NCAA West Regional on Thursday when the 54-hole tournament kicks off at Riverbend Golf Course.