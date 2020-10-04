From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 4, 2000
Elementary and secondary school teachers in the area will be attending a professional in-service conference at Lewiston High School Thursday and Friday.
The annual Partnerships in Education conference is part of a statewide teacher training program that allows teachers to learn the latest information in their fields and share their knowledge with other teachers.
This year’s conference speakers include Margo Long, an education professor at Whitworth College in Spokane, and Patrick McManus, an internationally known outdoor humor writer.
———
WASHINGTON — Congress and President Clinton are headed for a showdown over a $23.6 billion energy and water package that includes tens of millions of dollars for Idaho projects and $2 million to repair the Lewiston Levee.
The Senate voted 57-37 earlier this week to finally approve the measure, loaded with home-district projects for lawmakers, falling 10 votes short of the 67 needed to overturn the veto that the president has promised.
Republicans supported the budget, 51-1, while Democrats opposed it, 36-6.