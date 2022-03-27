From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 27, 2002
Clarkston and Asotin County won’t be sharing a fire chief, city leaders said this week.
The city’s ad hoc committee discussed the job with Noel Hardin, fire chief of Asotin County District No. 1, to find out if the county fire district wanted to work out a dual fire chief role.
But Hardin sent the city a letter saying the county fire commissioners believe the county fire chief’s focus should stay on the rapid growth in the district at this time.
Clarkston has begun advertising for a new fire chief to replace Don Perry, who moved to Walla Walla in November, officials said Monday during the Clarkston City Council’s regular meeting.
———
MOSCOW — Despite faculty and staff objections and the failure of a similar plan at Utah State University, the University of Idaho will go forward with a plan to consolidate the library with the campus Information Technology Services.
Library faculty and staff turned out at the UI Faculty Council meeting Tuesday to voice their disapproval of the plan announced by UI President Robert Hoover on March 13. Under Hoover’s plan, the library would be placed under the umbrella of Information Technology Services. Its dean, Ron Force, would become a division head, and report to Glenn Wilde, who heads Information Technology Services and will become the Vice Provost for Information Technology, and UI Provost Brian Pitcher.
“We don’t really see what benefit this change might bring,” Mary Bolin, head of UI Library Technical Services, told council members and Pitcher. There are no clear cost savings associated with the plan, Bolin said. And the change will take away from the library as an academic program and the staff as academic faculty, she said.