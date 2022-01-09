From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 9, 2002
Three water treatment plants resumed pumping water from the Clearwater River on Tuesday, two days after a truck accident on U.S. Highway 12 dumped at least 6,000 gallons of diesel into the river.
Fish and wildlife officials continued to monitor the river for signs of harm to the environment, while Nez Perce tribal officials questioned the wisdom of shipping hazardous materials along the winding river that is home to several threatened species.
Officials from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho District II Health Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are advising citizens at Kamiah, Orofino and Riverside not to drink the water until test results verify it’s free of contaminants.
But some local officials say the water is safe.
———
ASOTIN — Sitting at a desk all day can cause stress, tension and health problems, say county officials.
That’s why the Asotin County commissioners approved mini-massages for county employees this year.
The 15-minute massages take place at the office while an employee sits in his or her chair.
Employees are responsible for half of the $15 fee, and the other half will be paid by the Washington Counties Insurance Fund.