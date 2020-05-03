From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 3, 2000
Eight north central Idaho school districts and Lewis-Clark State College will share in more than $7.4 million in federal grants to train teachers in technology and to pay for innovative projects using technology to enhance classroom instruction.
Grangeville-based District 241 was awarded $275,000, the second-highest amount of the 67 school districts statewide that qualified for the Goals 2000 and Technology Literacy Challenge Fund grants.
Other districts awarded grants include Moscow, Kamiah, Prairie at Cottonwood, Nezperce, Lewiston, Lapwai and Culdesac.
William Munn was excited when his niece submitted an application for the French National Order of the Legion of Honor two years ago.
He was only 100 then.
When time came for the actual presentation Tuesday at the Lewiston Rehabilitation and Care Center, Munn, now 102, snoozed quietly through much of the hourlong festivities.
They included the presentation of France’s highest award, the Legion of Honor, by Deputy Consul General Emmanuel Cohet of San Francisco, a medallion and framed certificate from Queen Elizabeth II of Canada by Canadian Consul General Roger Simmons of Seattle and various other awards, certificates and letters from several U.S. military and civilian dignitaries.
Munn was fully awake at the end, however, when a young great-great-grandson, one of three at the ceremony, was brought up to be formally introduced.