From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 13, 2002
ASOTIN — As the countdown to the Asotin County Fair begins, fair board members are considering a major change in the fair’s organization.
The board wants to form a fair association and become a private, nonprofit group. If the county commissioners OK the proposal, the fair budget will no longer be on the county’s books.
Switching to an association would free up fair money to go toward improvements at the fair instead of maintenance of the fairgrounds, said Jay Snook, fair board president.
———
When American West Steamboat Co. introduces a new vessel in 2003, Port of Clarkston officials hope to be ready.
Rick Davis, the port’s manager, is working on plans to add 100 feet to the 500-foot-long dock in the Snake River in northeast Clarkston.
If the new cruise ship, the 236-passenger Empress of the North, were to call on Clarkston today, it would be the only boat the port could accommodate without using its industrial crane dock, Davis said.
Davis presented the plans Tuesday at a meeting of port commissioners. The cruise ship business is important to the Port of Clarkston.