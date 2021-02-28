From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 28, 2001
Potlatch Corp. will extend the temporary closure of its Clearwater Lumber Mill in Lewiston for at least one more week starting Monday, company officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The company previously announced a two-week shutdown Feb. 19.
Officials said the closure has been extended because of poor lumber market conditions and high energy and log costs. Operating costs have been boosted by higher costs for electricity, natural gas and oil.
———
Clarkston city officials took the plunge to open the aging city pool again this summer.
Council members authorized up to $10,000 for repairs to bring the pool up to safety standards during their regular meeting this week.
City leaders also loosened up the purse strings by committing $19,000 to Asotin County’s Lewis and Clark Bicentennial committee. The money was budgeted for the group, but the council held off on granting the request at the last meeting.