From the Lewiston Tribune of April 12, 2000
The goal is 100 teams and $100,000 raised by Snake River Relay for Life 2000 to help battle cancer.
“100K for Y2K,” said Jennifer Lee, one of the organizers of the June 23-24 18-hour event at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. The venue has been changed this year because of construction at Clarkston High School.
It’s a not-unrealistic goal for an event that has seen an increase from eight teams raising $16,737 in 1995 to 54 teams and $74,284 last year, said Angie McVey, co-chairwoman this year with Alane Chenault.
The push this year is to make more people aware of Relay for Life, what it does and how to be a part of it, Lee said.
———
MOSCOW — With the score tied 2-all, Lewiston erupted for a four-run fourth inning to take control, and the Bengals went on to defeat Moscow 8-2 in a Border League high school baseball game Tuesday at Bear Field.
Although the Bengals won by six runs, coach Tom Grunenfelder said the game was a lot closer than the score reflected.
“Both pitchers threw well,” Gruenenfelder said. “They (the Bears) just made a few more errors than us.”
Lewiston’s Colin Moss went the distance on the mound, racking up five strikeouts while allowing just seven hits.