From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 25, 2001
The search is finally over for a women’s basketball coach at Lewis-Clark State College as the school has called a news conference today to announce the hiring of former Montana State University assistant Brian Orr.
LCSC did not identify Orr by name in a news release announcing today’s conference, but the Tribune has learned Orr accepted the job and was on his way to Lewiston Tuesday night.
Orr interviewed for the position last Friday and LCSC also interviewed Friends University head coach Jeff Carter on Monday. Friends is an NAIA Division II school in Wichita, Kan.
Orr will become the sixth coach in the program’s 26-year history. He will replace Mike Divilbiss, who resigned after 14 years with the Warriors to become the coach at the University of Idaho.
———
As a nontraditional student from the rural Midwest, longtime Idahoan and 22-year veteran of higher education, Dene Thomas says she would feel at home as president of Lewis-Clark State College.
But if accepted for the position, Thomas said she is not going to get comfortable until she has answers to a lot of questions.
Not the least of which is how appropriate the college’s structure is and whether it is healthy for its future.