From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 6, 2002
BOISE — The University of Idaho took the first step Tuesday in its effort to start construction of a $136 million expansion of its facilities in Boise.
The university needs the Legislature’s approval to go forward with getting the bonding of the project, which would create the Idaho Water Center, Health Professions Center, a Learning Center and an auditorium.
The House Finance Committee agreed to put the issue to a vote of the Legislature. The project would be developed in partnership with Idaho State University. With legislative approval, the project could begin construction this spring.
———
Jenny Przekwas’ three-year reign as Washington State University women’s basketball coach came to an abrupt end Tuesday evening, when athletic director Jim Sterk announced her termination during a hastily assembled teleconference.
After mulling his options for some time, Sterk said he came to a final decision over the course of the last week. He informed Przekwas of his decision earlier Tuesday.
Przekwas, whose team ended the season at 2-27 with its 24th consecutive loss in last Friday’s Pacific-10 Conference tournament opener at Oregon, was 17-68 during her WSU tenure.
The Cougars were 0-18 in Pac-10 play this season after being outscored by an average of 27.6 points per game.