A revitalization plan for downtown Lewiston, billed as “Putting the Pieces Together,” was presented Tuesday in an open house that drew more than 75 visitors.
“The feedback’s been really good,” said City Planner Steve Watson. Watson and his crew talked people through what the downtown advisory committee has been doing since it formed in January.
Downtown merchants and property owners came together with the city of Lewiston and Don Brigham Plus Associates, a landscape architecture firm from Clarkston, to form the plan.
The revitalization plan includes ideas for expanding parking, bringing in more businesses and promoting downtown events.
———
Hunter Cloke, a 2001 Clarkston High School graduate, is a member of an Army unit that is featured on a new recruitment poster. Pfc. Cloke, 19, is stationed in Afghanistan as a part of the military police.
“He guards prisoners, provides base security and other special missions he hasn’t been able to tell us about,” says his father, Mike Cloke.
The new advertisement is modeled after a movie poster with a picture of the 11 soldiers in Cloke’s unit as the focus. At the bottom of the poster is the promo: “The U.S. Army Presents: Army of One.” Beneath that is the phrase, “Let’s Roll,” which are the words of Todd Beamer as he helped in an attempt to overtake hijackers Sept. 11.
The plane, believed to be destined for the White House, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.