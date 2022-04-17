From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 17, 2002
Potlatch Corp. lost $15.2 million in the first three months of 2002, the latest in a series of quarters beginning in 2000 in which the company hasn’t earned a profit.
Potlatch lost $33.2 million in 2000 and almost $80 million in 2001 — the worst financial year in the company’s 98-year history.
“Many companies have endured losses, not just for a few quarters, but for several years,” said Michael D. Sullivan, Potlatch’s corporate spokesman in Spokane, following the release of the results late Tuesday afternoon. “That’s not our expectation,” Sullivan said. “We have already shown significant improvement.”
The losses in the first quarter of 2002 were less than half of those in the first quarter of 2001, the worst quarter in the company’s history.
———
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A news conference and luncheon will be held today in the House Office Building to celebrate the 94th birthday of jazz great Lionel Hampton.
A resolution introduced by Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho, and Rep. C.L. “Butch” Otter, R-Idaho, expressing Congress’ best wishes to Hampton passed both houses Monday.
Hampton, whose career has spanned more than seven decades, is most famous for his work with the vibraphone and has been dubbed the Ambassador of Good Vibes.
He is the first jazz musician to have a jazz festival and school of music named after him, both at the University of Idaho.