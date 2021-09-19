From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 19, 2001
KAMIAH — A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the It’se Ye Ye Bingo and Casino in Kamiah will be held Tuesday at the Wa a Yas Community Building in Kamiah.
The expansion will include the addition of small meeting and conference rooms and a new restaurant/deli, according to a Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee news release, but the number of casino machines will not increase.
“We are thrilled about the opportunity to offer to our patrons and tourists visiting north central Idaho a new, spacious and exciting place to meet and share in good fortune,” said Samuel N. Penney, executive committee chairman. “The new construction is just one aspect of our continued efforts to achieve economic self-reliance and diversify the local economy.”
———
A recently discovered wolf pack has officials hopeful a process to delist the endangered species could begin by early 2003.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nez Perce Tribe confirmed that the Gold Fork pack south of McCall produced at least two pups last year.
The confirmation was only recently made, and the pack was not included in the number of breeding pairs of wolves in last year’s totals.
A total of 30 breeding pairs of wolves in Idaho, northwestern Montana and Yellowstone National Park needs to exist for three consecutive years in order start the process to would remove the wolves from the endangered species list.