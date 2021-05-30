From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 30, 2001
MOSCOW — Work to replace an aging bridge on State Highway 8 spanning the Palouse River east of here begins Monday.
Officials say construction by the Idaho Transportation Department to replace the 65-year-old bridge should not cause significant traffic delays. Motorists will be able to cross the river on a temporary diversion to be built south of the original bridge.
The 26-foot-wide bridge will be replaced with one that is 46 feet wide to allow heavier trucks to cross safely.
———
It may be unnoticeable to the average fan, but the organizational tree for the NAIA World Series this year has undergone a significant change.
The Lewis-Clark State College athletic department is no longer running the tournament — the school itself is.
And although no members of the athletic department have complained publicly, some of them voiced their displeasure in a meeting with school administrators last autumn when the changes were being proposed.