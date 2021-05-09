From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 9, 2001
Port of Clarkston officials meet Thursday to discuss an updated comprehensive plan, a Northwest water competition scheduled for Hells Canyon Resort and a $200,000 grant recently received for a commercial building on Port Drive.
Personal watercraft races are planned near Red Wolf Crossing at Hells Canyon Resort June 3, according to Rick Davis, director of operations.
Commissioners also discussed a $200,000 grant the port received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant money is being used to build a 10,000-square-foot commercial building on Port Drive. Bid packets for the project are out, Davis said.
For the first time, letter carriers in Pullman will participate with those in Lewiston, Clarkston and Grange-ville in the National Association of Letter Carriers food drive Saturday.
Letter carriers and volunteers pick up bags of nonperishable food items at mailboxes before mail delivery. Personal-care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo and tissue also are needed.
Last year, postal carriers in Lewiston and Clarkston collected more than 22 tons of food. All donations go to the local food banks.