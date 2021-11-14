From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 12, 2001
Congress has given the green light to fund $250,000 for construction of a Boys and Girls clubhouse slated for Clarkston.
Several projects in eastern Washington made the list of environmental and community improvements sharing in $3,735,000 in funding in the 2002 VA-HUD conference report released Tuesday.
The conference report passed the Senate by a vote of 87-7 and will now go to President Bush to be signed into law.
———
Farmers want more local control when decisions are made about the best times to burn field residue, Idaho Agriculture Department officials were told Tuesday night.
One-rule-fits-all doesn’t always work in areas like the Camas Prairie, where there are a number of micro-climates, said Nezperce farmer David Mosman.
And farmers themselves have been collecting data for years about the best times to burn.