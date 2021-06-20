From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 20, 2001
PULLMAN — Longtime Washington State University assistant football coach Jim Zeches announced Tuesday he has accepted a position with the San Francisco 49ers as a regional scout.
“For us this is one of the worst of times and also one the best of times, which is often the case in athletics,” Cougar coach Mike Price said. “We hate to lose Jim, but at the same time it’s a great opportunity for him. He’s been with me for 14 years, a loyal assistant who has contributed greatly to our successes.”
Zeches has been with Price since 1989, beginning with two seasons at Weber State and the last 12 at WSU. WSU’s recruiting coordinator since 1994, Zeches coached defensive tackles for two years, outside linebackers for eight seasons and tight ends for the past two years.
———
A new geological map that attempts to trace “wrinkles” in the rocky structure below the surface of the earth indicates the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District should drill its next well near 23rd Street and Grelle Avenue.
Drilling there could yield an additional 30 to 50 percent more water, Dale Ralston, a geohydrologist from Moscow, told the LOID board Tuesday night.
It’s interesting Ralston pinpointed that area because it already has a surface water problem that floods basements and has forced people to build above-ground septic systems, Irving Kalinoski, LOID citizens advisory council member, said.