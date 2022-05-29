From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 29, 2002
ASOTIN — Asotin County is now poised to take the plunge into where a $6.72 million voter-approved aquatics center should be built. The Midwest firm designing the Asotin County Family Aquatics Center got the green light to move ahead with the site selection process Tuesday after county commissioners approved an agreement with Tim Gremmer and Associates of Wisconsin to begin studying the two sites under consideration.
Property near 14th and Bridge streets is one choice on the table, and county-owned land near the Fred Poole Recreation Center on Dustan Loop is the other site up for discussion. Gremmer, who has toured both sites, is expected to make a recommendation to the county in two weeks.
Before the county makes its final decision, the public will have an opportunity to jump into the selection process at a countywide meeting scheduled for June 11 at the convention center at the Clarkston Quality Inn.
———
Lewis-Clark State College President Dene Thomas may be enjoying the action at the NAIA World Series, but she wasn’t seeing much of it Monday afternoon. Instead, she was at the front gate checking tickets and greeting fans.
“This is just a wonderful time to come over and work with the other volunteers and show them my appreciation for what they’re doing,” Thomas said. While she admits she’s a bit partial to the Warriors, Thomas has done her best to make every team — and fan — feel welcome.
“I have practiced very hard my little phrase, which is ‘Go teams!’ ” she said, “because we love having all the other teams here, and this is a great opportunity for all of the community to get involved.
“I’m just thrilled that we have good baseball like this right here in our hometown.”
Thomas was joined by new L-C volleyball coach Jason Zoeteman.