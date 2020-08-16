From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 16, 2000
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley exceeded the goal of raising $100,000 during the American Cancer Society Relay For Life held in June.
More than 790 walkers on 66 teams raised more than $101,000 at the Snake River Relay For Life held at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on June 23-24. This was $15,000 more than the previous year, according to Sandra Druffel, community development coordinator for the American Cancer Society.
Relays are held all over the country and the money raised is used to help pay for cancer research and provide services to cancer patients and their families.
The American Cancer Society recently awarded a grant of $120,000 to Washington State University for new cancer research projects by junior faculty members.
———
BOISE — Gov. Dirk Kempthorne announced Tuesday that all seven state colleges and universities have agreed to delay registration for students involved in the westwide campaign against wildfires.
Kempthorne said there was no information how many students at the Idaho schools are fighting fires this year, but he said as many as 9,000 of the 20,000 people committed to wildfire suppression throughout the West are college students.
Even with the delayed registration deadline, State Board of Education President Tom Boyd urged students to get back to school as quickly as possible to avoid falling so far behind in class work that they will be unable to catch up.