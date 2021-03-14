From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 14, 2001
MOSCOW — Educational Talent Search, a federally funded, University of Idaho-sponsored program, seeks to engage limited-income or potential first-generation high school students in Lewiston, Clarkston, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene.
ETS offers a summer technology program for eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade students, a spring break college tour for juniors, and study skills and freshmen transition preparation for eighth- and ninth-grade students.
Educational and career counseling, free tutoring, and college admissions and financial aid guidance are other services. Cultural and career-oriented activities also are provided throughout the school year.
———
Voters in the Colton, Garfield and Palouse school districts approved their general operations school levy proposals during Washington school elections Tuesday.
In the Colton School District, where patrons were asked to approve a one-year $291,947 override, 248, or 85 percent of the voters, said yes, while 43, or 14 percent, said no.
The Garfield School District gathered 218, or 81 percent, yes votes for a two-year $220,000 override levy and 50, or 18 percent, no votes.
In the Palouse School District, 276, or 76 percent of the voters said yes to a two-year $270,000 override levy, while 84, or 23 percent said no.