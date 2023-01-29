From the Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 29, 2003
The next chapter in the Camas Prairie Railroad’s history begins in about a month, according to Mike Williams, owner of BG&CM Railroad, which recently purchased the line from Spalding to Cottonwood.
Excursion trains may follow.
Crews have been on the scene cleaning out road crossings and fixing track since Williams bought the line in December, he said. The line was purchased within days of being torn up.
Klamert Railroad Salvage had already started to remove the line at the Grangeville end and was nearing Cottonwood when Williams threw a formal offer on the table. The original proposal was to purchase the line from Spalding to Craigmont. An agreement was reached to add the Craigmont-to- Cottonwood stretch earlier this month.
Williams plans to run freight cars hauling wheat and other goods. Plans have been made to haul some wheat off the Prairie as soon as the line is inspected and approved, he said.
When William S. Stewart was named executive director of Valley Vision in Lewiston, he said, “When it’s all said and done and a plant gets built and people go to work, that feels good personally and professionally. You get to be involved in helping a community influence its own future and that makes the work really exciting.’’
Five and a half years later, Stewart has announced his resignation from the organization May 1. Stewart is moving to Kettle Falls, Wash., to join his wife, Donna, who relocated there seven months ago for job reasons.
“Out of every month, we’re together six days,” Stewart, 53, said. “My marriage and my family are my top priority. It’s time to reaffirm it.”
Stewart will become a partner in Economic Development Northwest in Spokane. It will do economic development consulting work throughout the Northwest.
