Lewiston Tribune
June 5, 2002
PULLMAN — Nate Martin’s home run on the game’s first pitch initiated a 23-hit onslaught by the Lewis-Clark Twins, who buried the Pullman Patriots 19-0 on Tuesday in a legion baseball encounter at Quann Field.
Doug Craig homered twice and drove in five runs for the Twins, who scored seven runs in the fifth inning and three in each the first, third, sixth and seventh frames. The game was halted after the seventh.
Will Butler, Jesse Shafer and Allen Balmer combined on a four-hitter, together striking out four and walking one.
PULLMAN — This city’s transit system is on a rough road.
Despite having 1.24 million riders on the regular service and nearly 15,000 on the Dial-a-Ride service for elderly citizens in 2001 — both figures up over the previous year — Pullman Transit is cutting back.
On Tuesday the city council approved the service’s annual report along with a six-year transit development plan, which includes a 25 percent cut in fixed route hours starting this fall.
Transit director Rod Thornton called the document a wish list for the coming years, though that may be somewhat of a misnomer.