From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 11, 2000
SPALDING — Before welcoming the multitudes expected to pass through Indian Country for the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial, the tribes who lived along the renowned trail believe they need to heal some old wounds.
Representatives of 20 tribes who made their homes along the route began the process Tuesday morning by honoring each other and gathering in the “old way” in what organizers call a historic event in itself.
“Some of us were taken away and put on reservations no longer along the trail. All of us tribes getting together for the first time ever has given us a chance to learn, to share and to heal,” said Sharen Stevens of the Nez Perce Tribe at Lapwai.
“Historically, some of us were enemies. Now we are bonding and sharing laughter and joy.”
Port of Lewiston commissioners Tuesday authorized manager David R. Doeringsfeld to spend $6,500 for dredging the area around the berth at the mouth of the Clearwater River.
The work will be done by a private company that has been contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the slackwater shipping lane that makes barge transportation to the port possible.
American Construction Co. of Everett submitted the lowest bid, $1.85 million for the work, predominantly in the Lower Granite pool, but a contract has not yet been awarded.