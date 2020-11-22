From theLewiston Tribune
Nov. 22, 2000
MOSCOW — University of Idaho researchers are recommending mandatory reduced speed limits in high-accident zones of U.S. Highway 95 in northern Idaho.
The reductions, coupled with continued highway improvements and increased driver awareness of dangerous areas, could result in fewer accidents, injuries and fatalities, according to a report authored by UI geography professor Harley Johansen and co-researchers Tamitha Hammond and Heather Page.
The three based their study on accident reports between 1987 and 1996 on a 200-mile stretch from the southern border of Latah County to Canada. The evidence, according to the report, shows a number of “black spots,” or short segments with higher-than-average collision rates.
———
Twelve 4-H members from throughout Idaho will attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Friday through Tuesday.
Delegates will have the chance to receive training in appreciating cultural differences, community service and leadership.
Speakers will include Scot Hollonbeck, a Paralympic gold medalist, and Miss America Angela Perez Baraquio, of Honolulu.
Lynette Arnzen, of Cottonwood, is among the students who will be attending the congress.