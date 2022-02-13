From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 13, 2002
KAMIAH — The Nez Perce Tribe has again agreed to work with the city of Kamiah to construct a joint wastewater treatment facility. The tribe pulled out of the nearly two-year project in December because the city refused to include tribal hiring requirements in the agreement.
Rick Eichstaedt, staff attorney for the tribe, confirmed that the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee voted unanimously to rejoin the city on the wastewater plant construction. No further comment was received from the tribe.
Mayor Bob Olive said he hopes this is the first step to rebuilding relations with the tribe.
“Some of the things worked out just by talking about them,” he said. “We also decided it’s best to build it together than build it apart.”
———
Hundreds of high school juniors and seniors descended on Lewis-Clark State College on Tuesday to get a glimpse of the professional and technical programs available at the school.
Approximately 650 students from 19 high schools in central Idaho came to the school as part of Vocational-Technical Day.
“Last year was the first year we resurrected Vo-Tech Day in a while,” LCSC Technical-Industrial Division Chairman Tim Wiggins said. “Last year, it was the biggest event in the state for vocational education.”
LCSC’s vocational and technical programs range from office management to welding and offer students facets of both office work and the more hands-on aspects of various jobs.