From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 24, 2001
COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood native Terry Cochran has been hired as the new police chief here.
He is attending POST training in southern Idaho and will be on the job by the end of March, according to Mayor Dawn Huntley.
Cochran worked at the parts counter at St. John Hardware in Nezperce for a number of years before going to work part time for the city of Cottonwood in the spring of 2000. He worked in the maintenance department.
OROFINO — Members of the Federal Lands Task Force Working Group briefed county commissioners from Clearwater and Idaho counties Tuesday on five proposals to change the way federal lands are managed in Idaho.
The pilot projects that have been submitted to the Idaho Land Board for consideration aim to break years of gridlock on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
To move forward, the Land Board must write legislation that would allow the land to be managed by local people through trusts, collaborative groups and cooperative agreements between state and federal land managers.