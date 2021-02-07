From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 7, 2001
Camas Prairie RailNet is expecting to keep the line from Konkolville near Orofino to Jaype open even though it lost business when Potlatch Corp. closed its plywood mill.
“Potlatch has not given any indication that line is not an integral part of their business,” said Roger Nelson, president and chief executive officer of North American RailNet and Camas Prairie RailNet.
Potlatch is continuing to use that segment to take between 3,000 and more than 10,000 cars a year carrying logs, Nelson said.
YAKIMA — French fries are supersizing the Washington potato industry’s role in the state’s economy, where spuds and related businesses helped create almost 28,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual sales, said a report released Tuesday.
Washington is the No. 1 producer of french fries and the second-largest producer of potatoes in the United States, behind only Idaho.
“Like no other agricultural commodity produced in Washington, potato production sets off a chain of economic activities that dwarf the original production industry,” said a Washington State University study released at the annual state Potato Conference in Moses Lake.
The study calculated the economic impact of the industry using not only the value of potatoes after they left the farm or the processing plant but the value of related businesses.