Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 12, 2001
An unsettling silence enveloped the Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Tuesday morning in the aftermath of terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
A police officer in full uniform standing next to a squad car was stationed outside the terminal chatting with people as they entered the building.
Inside, employees of Horizon, the only commercial airline serving the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse, were watching news broadcasts and assisting a handful of travelers who were rescheduling flights.
PULLMAN — The Washington Higher Education Coordinating Board is scheduled to approve new funding for teacher training pilot projects at the state’s public colleges and universities when it meets today at Washington State University in Pullman.
Board members plan to act on the recommendations of an advisory group that reviewed grant proposals for new teacher training programs.
The board hopes to use a $300,000 appropriation in the state budget to support at least two pilot projects during the 2001-03 biennium.