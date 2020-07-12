From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 12, 2000
MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council has agreed to purchase 44 acres of farmland for a new park.
The city will pay Sherman and Janice Clyde $152,000 over the next three years for the property, which is south of Palouse River Drive.
The land likely will not be developed into a park for some time, said Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Randy Rice following the city council’s decision Monday. Eventually, the area will become a park, complete with play fields.
The property includes 2,000 feet of the Palouse River.
———
The question of whether to split the Whitepine School District in half will go before the Idaho Board of Education in August. If the board approves, the measure will be put to district patrons in December.
The deconsolidation process moved ahead Monday after members of the Whitepine board of trustees voted unanimously to accept a plan for the split and forward the document to the state level.
Rich Ayers of Deary, vice chairman of the Whitepine board, said Tuesday he anticipates state board action sometime in August.