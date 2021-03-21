From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 21, 2001
GENESEE — Phil-osophies differed at an open town meeting Tuesday in Genesee titled “Idle Hands — Devil’s Playground.”
But the central aim was the same among the 25 community members gathered to initiate discussion on how the city can create a recreation center or activities for its schoolchildren: All agreed something should be provided for students to do with their spare time.
The recently published results of a drug survey given to Genesee students were cited by some as a reason for creating a center or organizing activities. Survey results were published in a newsletter to parents and Genesee School District residents. The newsletter stated that 70 percent of Genesee seniors are using drugs, 87 percent are using alcohol and 75 percent are at high risk for alcohol abuse.
Area parents will have a shoulder to lean on this year when Washington’s sixth children’s crisis care center opens in Clarkston.
Kids’ Garden, a nonprofit organization providing free 24-hour emergency child care to Lewiston-Clarkston area parents, has contracted with existing care centers since 1998.
Tuesday, the volunteer group broke ground in an empty lot at 1010 Francis St., the future site of a 1,800-square-foot manufactured home out of which it will operate. They hope to open there in July.