From the Lewiston Tribune
July 4, 2001
Mechanics at Rudolph’s Buick and Pontiac in Lewiston working on auto airbags recalled by General Motors were having a little pre-Fourth of July fun Tuesday.
They hooked up the airbags to a detonator and pulled the switch, resulting in a loud “boom” that shot the bags 20 feet in the air.
When they landed, the bags were smoking from the talc and cornstarch that is inside to protect drivers from impact burns, according to Dan Rudolph.
———
PULLMAN — Mary Wack, dean of Washington State University’s Honors College, announced Tuesday the appointment of Thomas H. Sanders as director of development for the college.
Sanders joined WSU in 1983 as director of University Publications and Printing and the WSU Press. Most recently Sanders served as executive assistant to the vice president for advancement, providing support for special projects.
, including coordinating the communications and public relations plan for the university’s proposed co-generation power plant.