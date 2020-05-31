From the Lewiston Tribune of May 31, 2000
No team has done much to slow down Lewis-Clark State in the NAIA World Series, but Mother Nature is batting .500.
For the second time in this tournament, the weather has altered the schedule, and on both occasions it has affected the Warriors. After Tuesday’s first two games went off more or less on schedule, the LCSC-Dallas Baptist contest was scratched on account of rain.
That game will be played today at Harris Field and will be the only contest of the day. Day 4 tickets will still be honored at the gate.
The Series’ proposed schedule will now be bumped back one day. Thursday’s matchups are already set — the Warriors will play Indiana Tech and DBU will face The Master’s — regardless of today’s outcome, since those are teams who have yet to play each other. The winner of today’s game will play the 7 p.m. contest on Thursday — even if it’s LCSC that loses.
———
The salary for Lewis-Clark State College President James Hottois’ new position at the University of Idaho may be deducted from state appropriations to each college and university, says Idaho Board of Education Chief Fiscal Officer Keith Hasselquist.
“One scenario would be to take money away from the institutions in the share of the pie they got through appropriations,” Hasselquist said Tuesday.
Last week, Hottois accepted UI’s offer to become a senior lecturer of political science in a non-tenure track position to last for a five-year maximum. The board has promised to provide the salary of $96,780 for the first year and $70,000 a year through 2004-05.
Hasselquist said the board has not yet decided how to furnish the salary and won’t vote until September, when the matter will be brought to the board’s finance committee.