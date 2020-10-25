From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 25, 2000
The Clarkston Chamber of Commerce has hired the former leader of the Lewis-Clark Chapter of the American Red Cross to fill its newly created position of executive director.
Debra Camacho, 42, will start Nov. 1. Camacho’s responsibilities will include recruiting new members, attracting businesses to Asotin County and monitoring the budget, said Douglas Renggli, president of the Clarkston Chamber.
Those tasks have been difficult to accomplish under the chamber’s former structure, when they fell to an elected volunteer president who usually only held the post for a year, Renggli said.
———
BOISE — The founder and curator of the Pierce logging museum and the Latah County Historical Society and its director will receive the second annual Esto Perpetua Award from the Idaho State Historical Society Thursday in Boise.
Robert Allen, founder and curator of the J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum at Pierce, and Mary Reed, director of the Latah County Historical Society and the society, will be recognized for their service to preserving the history of the state of Idaho.
Allen is the “wood boss” and led the creation of the museum at Pierce. Reed is the director of the Latah County Historical Society, one of the most active and successful county organizations in the country. She has been director of the society since 1983.