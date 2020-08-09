From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 9, 2000
MOSCOW — As First Step Internet grows into a new corporate office, the company’s decision-makers are striving not to forget their roots as a bunch of computer geeks who plotted their first business strategies in a Moscow garage.
The company recently moved from a downtown Moscow office to the Eastside Marketplace. The change comes at a time when First Step is positioning itself to compete as the internet business is evolving. The line is blurring between internet, cable and telephone companies.
First Step invested a half a million dollars in a fiber optic link to the internet with 600 megabits of capacity, 100 times what it had previously.
———
John Ruch, president and chief executive officer of Regence BlueShield of Idaho, the state’s largest health insurer, headquartered in Lewiston, has been appointed to the same position at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah. Ruch will work from offices in Idaho and Utah. He replaces Jed Pitcher, who is the new president and chief operating officer of the Regence Group.
Both Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah are members of the Regence Group, an affiliate of health insurance plans headquartered in Portland, Ore., with locations in four states including Idaho, Utah, Oregon and Washington. Ruch already had been deeply involved in the operations of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, serving as the president and chief operating officer. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations at the Idaho and Utah plans.
Ruch also is the executive vice president of the Regence Group and is responsible for medical management, pharmacy, payment integrity and e-business strategies.