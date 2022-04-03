From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 3, 2002
PULLMAN — A breakout second inning and a stingy three-hit pitching effort secured Pullman a 10-0 Northeast A League baseball victory over Newport on Tuesday.
Pat Cummins hit a two-run double in the second as Pullman sent 13 players to the plate in a five-hit, seven-run flurry. Jay Brossman and Casey Held added doubles in the inning.
Held closed the game in the fifth inning with a two-run single, invoking the 10-run rule.
———
Faculty and administrators at Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing division have reason to celebrate.
Of the 32 LCSC students who took the National Council Licensure Exam for Registered Nurses, all passed.
That’s a pass rate of 100 percent for a test with a national pass rate of 85 percent.