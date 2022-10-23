MOSCOW — Now that administrators have returned medical and retirement benefits to eligible temporary instructors at the University of Idaho’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, officials are looking to the future.
The UI’s Faculty Council Tuesday reviewed a letter from college Dean Joseph Zeller outlining a need for departments to depend less on temporary instructors who teach several years at a time. Instead, Zeller suggested the creation of a “term-limited, full-time faculty member” who would teach on a yearlong contract that can be renewed a limited number of times.
Though officials have not yet decided on that number, Provost Brian Pitcher suggested three years as a maximum, stating “after that we would run into tenure obligations.”
———
Ethel Greene has been named the Nez Perce Tribe’s new Lewis and Clark Bicentennial coordinator. Greene will assist the tribe’s work in developing a national signature event to be held in the area in 2006.
The event is expected to receive national publicity and highlight the Nez Perce Tribe’s role in helping Capts. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and the Corps of Discovery.
Greene will join Aaron Miles, who has been heading the tribe’s efforts for several months since Sharen Stevens, the tribe’s bicentennial coordinator of two years, was laid off without comment from the tribe.