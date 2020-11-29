From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 29, 2000
The Army Corps of Engineers has canceled plans to dredge the shipping channel of the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers as well as the ports of Clarkston and Lewiston this winter.
The decision could cause the Port of Lewiston heartburn if spring runoff clogs the port with sediment.
According to a news release from the corps, the project was canceled because a National Marine Fisheries Service request for greater scrutiny over the proposed dredging will cause the corps to miss the window available to complete the work.
To avoid harming salmon and steelhead that migrate through the rivers, the work was scheduled to take place from Dec. 15 to March 1 when few fish travel through that portion of the river system.
ASOTIN — The county will soon buy a new piece of property and move a building there in hopes the purchases will alleviate cramped quarters and tight parking at the courthouse.
Commissioners agreed Monday to pay the city of Asotin $35,000 for a 1.7-acre parcel between Cleveland Street and Asotin Creek.
The land will be used for county parking and the site of a two-story modular building that will be used for county offices.