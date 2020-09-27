From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 27, 2000
KIRKLAND — The Seattle Seahawks released rookie kicker Kris Heppner on Tuesday and signed Rian Lindell, who played for Washington State University.
Lindell was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys this season, but was released after training camp. He was three for three on field goal attempts in the preseason, including a longest kick of 45 yards. He also added two extra points.
Heppner, from Montana, connected on six of nine field goal attempts in the first four games of the season.
———
MOSCOW — Eldonna Gossett, Moscow Chamber of Commerce executive director for the past seven years, has resigned to take the helm of the chamber in Sandpoint.
A search to replace Gossett has already drawn a number of applications. “We have several resumes that are coming in that look promising,” said B.J. Swanson, president of the Moscow chamber.
Gossett, who lives in Tekoa, Wash., was attending college classes in Spokane Tuesday night and could not be reached for comment. She will leave the Moscow job in mid-October.