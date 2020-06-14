From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 14, 2000
ASOTIN — As Asotin’s sewage treatment plant nears its limit, city and county officials are discussing the feasibility of building a sewer line that would run from Clarkston to Asotin along State Route 129.
Asotin’s treatment plant can handle the waste from 25 new homes before it reaches its limit, said Alan Schroeder, a project engineer from Anderson and Perry Associates who is working with the city.
PULLMAN — Resumes in hand, a group of former Potlatch Corp. workers spent Tuesday afternoon touring Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories here where about 40 positions are open.
The human resources departments of Schweitzer and Potlatch are cooperating to find laid-off employees with the computer or electrical engineering skills Schweitzer needs, said Susan Fagan, the Pullman company’s spokeswoman. “We were really happy to see so many.”