From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 17, 2001
Gov. Dirk Kempthorne gave a thumbs-up last week to the Lewis-Clark State College new activity and teaching center. But college officials are still keeping their fingers crossed.
“We are optimistic,” says Niel Zimmerman, LCSC interim president. “But you don’t count your chickens.”
Kempthorne included $12.8 million of the $16.4 million LCSC needs to build a multipurpose facility in his budget plan. The facility would replace the college’s 1930s-era gymnasium and adjacent classroom space. The remaining costs would be provided by local funding and dollars students have already raised.
———
MOSCOW — The Latah County Planning and Zoning Committee approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance Tuesday that will allow cell towers to be built within Latah County boundaries.
A moratorium was placed on cell tower building in October to give the committee time to draft language for the amendment. The moratorium is up Feb. 25, whether or not the county has approved new ordinance language regulating the towers, said Gerard Billington, Latah County planning director.
The final draft of the amendment must be approved by the Latah County Board of Commissioners, who are scheduled to review it in early February. But if it is adopted as is expected, builders could begin requesting conditional use permits by the end of the month.