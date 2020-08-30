From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 30, 2000
BOISE — Gov. Dirk Kempthorne joins the Idaho Potato Commission’s mascot, Spuddy Buddy, in a new 30-second commercial to help promote Idaho potatoes nationwide.
In the commercial, an adviser tells Kempthorne that polls indicate he is only the state’s second most-popular individual. When the governor asks who’s ahead of him, he’s told it’s Spuddy Buddy.
The spot ends with Kempthorne asking the cartoon character: “You’re not planning on running for office, are you?”
———
After more than 16 years as the director of the Idaho Department of Lands, Stan Hamilton said Tuesday he intends to leave his post at the end of this year.
Hamilton, 58, said he informed the Land Board Thursday about his intention to resign. The board held a closed-door executive session on personnel issues.
While the board has yet to grant him a raise from his $86,320 annual salary in the budget year that started July 1, Hamilton said he resigned on his own.