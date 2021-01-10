From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 10, 2001
LAPWAI — With ceremonial tradition, the Nez Perce Tribe ushered in the future of education on the reservation with the blessing of a new higher education center here.
About 60 people were on hand Tuesday at the tribe’s Early Childhood Development Center, where one room is being converted into an adult classroom for the program’s use.
The modern computers lining one wall sat in silent contrast as tribal elder Horace Axtell led a traditional blessing ceremony with singing and ringing of a bell.
The classroom is the culmination of nearly two years’ worth of work and two grants by two colleges and the tribe.
———
ASOTIN — Cell tower representatives told commissioners here Tuesday they will do whatever it takes to build wireless towers in Asotin County.
“We want to work with the county to come up with a plan that will serve the whole area,” said Don Lucker of UbiquiTel, a Sprint affiliate. “We are willing to move sites, and we want to comply with any new ordinances.”
That message was well received by county commissioners.