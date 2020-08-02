From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 2, 2000
BOISE — It didn’t take a double-digit rally or a walk-off homer this time. No, the Twins only needed to summon Colin Moss once again, and once again he proved masterful.
Lewis-Clark constructed an early lead, saw Centennial make a mid-game threat, then turned the game over to Moss, the ace of the pitching staff. His 2ž innings of spotless work earned the Twins a 10-7 victory over Centennial and the Class AA Idaho American Legion baseball state title on Tuesday.
It is a natural process. But the decomposing organic matter at EKO Systems Inc. in North Lewiston is beginning to raise some noses.
The heavy odors flowing across the Snake River into downtown Lewiston, allegedly from EKO’s composting piles, have caught the attention and concern of Lewiston City Councilman John A.K. Barker and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Barker suggested at Monday’s council meeting that a meeting be set up between city staff and EKO to see what is “motivating the downtown stink.”