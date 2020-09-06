From the Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 6, 2000
The first Lewiston Roundup in 1935 was a new experience for John Skelton, a young man of 21 working in his uncle’s downtown Lewiston furniture store.
When the Roundup came back the next year, so did he, graduating from the audience to helping out — doing everything from wielding a hammer on the old wooden grandstands and bucking chutes in North Lewiston to mowing the grass.
“It was a downtown activity,” the not-quite-retired Lewiston businessman says. “I’ve always had my foot in the door someplace down here.”
Sixty-six performances later, Skelton will have yet another role in the Roundup, as grand marshal.
———
Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Col. Richard P. Wagenaar wants to address big issues such as salmon recovery and recreation on Dworshak Reservoir.
But the new commander of the Corps’ Walla Walla district also wants to solve lesser problems that are big deals to small towns.
Wagenaar, 41, took the reins of the district in July when he replaced Lt. Col. William E. Bulen, who completed his two-year stint. Wagenaar visited Lewiston Tuesday and will tour Dworshak Reservoir and meet with the people of Orofino today.