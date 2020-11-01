From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 1, 2000
Sometimes you have to dig a little if you want to grow. At least that’s the approach Tom and Anne Flowers, the owners of the Lewiston Kentucky Fried Chicken, are taking.
The Flowers temporarily closed the restaurant at 600 21st St. so they could demolish the building and replace it on the same lot. A building permit filed with the city of Lewiston puts the value of the work at $350,000, not including site preparation.
Tom Flowers expects to reopen the restaurant around New Year’s Day, but the work could be finished before Christmas.
———
Lewis and Clark Bicentennial projects in Idaho will be receiving a $1.5 million infusion from a federal appropriations bill recently signed by President Bill Clinton.
Keith Petersen, Idaho’s Lewis and Clark Bicentennial coordinator, said $1 million will be used for the Sacajawea Interpretive Center in Salmon, and $500,000 will be used for various bicentennial projects around the state.
A third request for $550,000 is still pending, but has passed both houses. “The president hasn’t signed it yet, but we’re hopeful,” Petersen said.