From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 24, 2000
NEZPERCE — Lewis County voters were all over the board Tuesday as no challenged race had an easy winner.
LeAnn J. Trautman, 38, of Winchester, won the Republican nomination for county commissioner by just three votes over Gene Willson of Reubens.
The position is being vacated by longtime commissioner Laurine Nightingale.
Trautman, who works as the Winchester city clerk, received 220 votes, while Willson got 217. Winchester’s Malvin A. Biging had 156 votes.
———
MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center and Pullman Memorial Hospital share many of the same challenges, such as luring talented staff, maintaining expertise with relatively few patients and keeping programs that don’t make money.
But with $100,000 in net income for 1999 and a predicted $1.6 million for 2000, Gritman officials aren’t feeling the crunch to merge with the Pullman hospital, which has been faced with budget cuts and may consider an operational levy to survive.
“Maintaining skills has been fairly difficult,” admitted Maureen Gray, Gritman’s chief nursing officer, at the hospital’s annual open meeting Tuesday.